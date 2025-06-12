USA Financial Formulas Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWH opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $643.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

