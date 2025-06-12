USA Financial Formulas Acquires New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.
In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,391.80. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
