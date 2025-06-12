My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

