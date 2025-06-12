Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $205,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,446,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 22.0%

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $180.62 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

