Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 411,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 461,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Hemostemix Trading Up 25.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Hemostemix

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.