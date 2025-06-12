Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $89,337.60 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $89,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,177.60. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OLO Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $62,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

