Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.55 and a 200-day moving average of $295.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.