CX Institutional Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,129 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDRV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter.

IDRV stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

