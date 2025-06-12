Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 162,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

