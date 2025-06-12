CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 307.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,189 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

