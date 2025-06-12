The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3%

HSY stock opened at $168.02 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

