Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 1,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 229,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,878,000 after buying an additional 405,056 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 463.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 103,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

