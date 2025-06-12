Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

