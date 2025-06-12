WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.