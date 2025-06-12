Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

