Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

