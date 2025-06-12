Avanza Fonder AB Has $1.37 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avanza Fonder AB lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.