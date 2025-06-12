Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 830 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,382,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $569.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.01 and a 200-day moving average of $558.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.