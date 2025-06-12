Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $208,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.