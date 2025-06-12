Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 690 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

DHI stock opened at $124.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

