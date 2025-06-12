USA Financial Formulas Has $113,000 Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 3.5%

CCB stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $276,640.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,266.28. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

