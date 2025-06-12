Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$106,586.00 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.66, for a total transaction of C$106,586.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 16,667 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$158,203.16.
  • On Friday, April 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$74,550.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.02 million, a PE ratio of -188.88 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

