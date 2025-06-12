Ryan Goodman Sells 100,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Goodman sold 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$142,000.00.
Ryan Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 24th, Ryan Goodman sold 300,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.