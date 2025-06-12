Ryan Goodman Sells 100,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Goodman sold 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$142,000.00.

Ryan Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Ryan Goodman sold 300,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

