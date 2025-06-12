Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $500.73 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

