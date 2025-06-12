Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Down 0.7%
Synopsys stock opened at $500.73 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
