Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Buys $144,300.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,009,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,665,627.66. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 18,441 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $87,594.75.

On Monday, April 21st, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 98,678 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,839.48.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 45,158 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $207,275.22.

On Monday, April 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 23,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,512.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 33,531 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.63.

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.