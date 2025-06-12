Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Leela Srinivasan Sells 6,520 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) Director Leela Srinivasan sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $98,843.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,990.28. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leela Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Leela Srinivasan sold 3,314 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $50,903.04.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3,492.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Upwork by 1,235.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Upwork by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

