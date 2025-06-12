Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,825 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.