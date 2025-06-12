Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Frank H. Laukien Purchases 2,608 Shares

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruker Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bruker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bruker by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

