Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $132.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

