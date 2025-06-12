Leslie Compton Kass Acquires 6,325 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 6,325 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$122,953.83.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
ARE opened at C$19.29 on Thursday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -74.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
