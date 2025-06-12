Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Raised by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Lennar were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Lennar Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:LEN opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

