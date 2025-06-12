USA Financial Formulas Boosts Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Banner were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Price Performance

Banner stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.