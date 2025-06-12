Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,730,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 949.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 384,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.