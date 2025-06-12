Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lowered its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAB. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,251.65. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $163,972.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,302,339.06. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,289 shares of company stock worth $18,950,281. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WAB opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $147.66 and a one year high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

