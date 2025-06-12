Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 236,037 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 510,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

