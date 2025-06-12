USA Financial Formulas Takes $42,000 Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10,468.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.9%

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,477.93. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $65,288. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

