USA Financial Formulas Invests $314,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,708 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,738,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,991,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.48.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,306,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,376 shares in the company, valued at $39,936,706.56. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.