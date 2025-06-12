Northeast Investment Management Purchases New Position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBBK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NB Bancorp by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NB Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Francis Orfanello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,750.33. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $111,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.41.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NB Bancorp

(Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.