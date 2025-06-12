Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,360 Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,983.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 866.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 996,188 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.8%

TWO stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

