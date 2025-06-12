Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $671,000 Holdings in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,699.81. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hennessy Advisors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

