Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 22,031 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

