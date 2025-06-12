Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,063 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $92.54 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

