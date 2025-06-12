Top Battery Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 9th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in developing, manufacturing or recycling batteries and related energy?storage systems (for example, lithium-ion, solid-state or flow batteries). These stocks tend to reflect market demand for electric vehicles, renewable?energy storage and portable electronics, making them a popular growth investment but also exposed to raw-material costs and technological shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,489. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $178,200,000.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average of $282,005.37.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Platinum Group Metals stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,796. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 520,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,523. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $415.85 million, a PE ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 1.35.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of American Battery Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. 754,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,078. The company has a market cap of $133.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -2.61. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. NOVONIX has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

