Best Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as wired or wireless voice and data networks, broadband internet, and satellite communications. They tend to offer relatively stable cash flows and dividends because customers pay recurring subscription fees. However, their performance can be shaped by heavy infrastructure investments, regulatory shifts, and rapid technological changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.57. 15,563,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,992,171. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.81. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.47 on Monday, reaching $1,024.74. 510,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $919.44 and a 200 day moving average of $974.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,115. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55.

