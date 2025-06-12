Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – June 9th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or invest in quantum?based hardware, software, or related services. These firms seek to harness principles of quantum mechanics—such as superposition and entanglement—to achieve vastly greater processing power for tasks like optimization, cryptography, and complex simulations. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and disruptive breakthroughs in the emerging field of quantum computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.29. 30,053,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,196,428. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. 45,902,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,775,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. 28,393,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,761,812. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,650,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,765,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,141. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

