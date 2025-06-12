Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 312,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 107,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Further Reading
