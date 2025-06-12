Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, Chevron, PepsiCo, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders on a regular basis—typically as cash payments or additional shares. These dividends, often paid quarterly, provide investors with a steady income stream alongside any capital appreciation in the stock price. Firms that issue dividend stocks tend to be mature, financially stable businesses in sectors like utilities, consumer staples or financial services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 179,265,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,973,544. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 59,157,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,769,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.49. 9,567,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,519,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 30,680,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,979,216. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.57. 4,981,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,005. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $247.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.39. 5,360,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,253. The company has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.28. 8,576,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,864,542. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $199.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

