Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Kenon worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kenon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,868,000 after buying an additional 88,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kenon by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Up 0.1%

Kenon stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Kenon Increases Dividend

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 22.88%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kenon

Kenon Profile

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.