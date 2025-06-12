CX Institutional Has $5.21 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $314,435,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.23 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average is $240.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

