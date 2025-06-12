Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $168.14

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.14.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 249,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at $461,973,262.17. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $101,958,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Middleby by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $3,588,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $146.71 on Friday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

